High temps force event-goers to adjust plans

SACRAMENTO — Excessive heat warnings forced Sacramento State officials to suspend tailgating activities for their first home game of the season.

In a post on Facebook, the school says it discussed the heat with the county's public health officials and decided to cancel the pre-game festivities.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered for the Chalk-It-Up Festival at Fremont park.

In preparation for the heat, organizers set up misting tents, ice water tanks and provided cold towels for artists to cool off. The Medical Reserve Corp of Sacramento County was also onsite, providing medical care for any heat-related illnesses.

19-year-old Nadia Garcia was among the dozens of artists braving the heat Saturday afternoon.

"We anticipated it was going to be hot, probably not this hot, but the canopy certainly helps," Garcia said.

Organizers believe there were about two-thirds of the usual number of attendees on Saturday's opening day.

They blame the heat for lower than normal attendance.