High temperatures force students indoors Thursday

High temperatures have led to schools keeping kids safe by keeping them inside

SACRAMENTO — The fall semester is in full swing, but the summer heat seems to be sticking around.

The high temperatures are forcing some school districts to limit outdoor activities for students.

Leaders at San Juan Unified School District met earlier this week to discuss the heat.

Their safety protocol calls for safety strategies once it gets into triple-digit temperatures.

The district moved all outdoor activities inside Thursday, including P.E. and recess.

They also change times for sporting events and practices to later in the evening to avoid high temperatures.

As of Thursday, district leaders say high school football games are on a regular schedule for Friday. It may change to a later time depending on what the schools decide upon.

District officials say, while it's always hot this time of year, the triple-digit temperatures can be dangerous.

"That's something we keep an eye on," Communications Director Raj Rai said. "Another thing we keep an eye on is air quality. That usually coincides with the heat, but that can also be due to wildfires in the region. Those are the two things that we tend to keep an eye on to restrict outdoor activity for our children."

Playgrounds can be dangerous in triple-digit temperatures. Metal and plastic surfaces of slides and jungle gyms can reach 175 degrees, which can cause second-degree burns.