Northern California's High Sierra Music Festival faces uncertain future amid low ticket sales

A long-running music festival in Northern California may be on the verge of its final act.

The High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy is hoping for a last-minute boost in ticket sales ahead of next week's event.

It's part of a nationwide trend, with festivals across the country seeing a drop in attendance. But organizers say they've come up with a few ways to bring the crowds back.

"The High Sierra Music Festival is a very unique and extraordinary experience," said Dave Margulies, High Sierra Festival producer.

For nearly 30 years, Margulies has helped bring the High Sierra Music Festival to life in Plumas County.

Known for its bluegrass and acoustic sets and long weekend of camping, the three-day event has been a summer tradition at the Plumas County Fairgrounds since 1995.

"It's a big, giant community that gathers every year, it's kind of like a family reunion," Margulies said.

This year's festival runs from July 3-6. But organizers say ticket sales are at an all-time low.

"We're hoping people rally and we get a big, big surge," Margulies said.

Pre-pandemic, the festival used to draw 6,500 people. In the years that followed, 4,500. But with less than a week to go, they're at around 2,500.

"Ever since the pandemic, we've seen a downturn in sales and I think a lot of events have seen downturns as well," Margulies said.

Recent data shows festivals across the country saw a decline in music festival ticket sales between 2023 and 2024.

Experts blame rising costs for tickets. High Sierra is now forced to provide 15% discounted tickets leading up to the festival, all in hopes of continuing it next year.

"The value is off the charts, it adds up to about $5-$6 per band," Margulies said.

They hope next week's mid-80s in Quincy may also entice people to escape the valley heat.

If you'd like to get a ticket to the festival, their offering all tickets with a discount, just use the code 15SIERRA at checkout.