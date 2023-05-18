High school student in Vacaville is recovering after being attacked and robbed

VACAVILLE -- A high school student in Vacaville is recovering after the school district said he was attacked and robbed by four people wearing ski masks.

This happened on Wednesday as the student was waiting to be picked up at Will C. Wood High School on Marshall Road.

Vacaville Unified School District said the suspects took the student's cell phone and then drove away.

The student was immediately given first aid by administrators on campus.

School resource officers got the suspects' license plate from security cameras and worked with police and California Highway Patrol to track them down. The suspects were eventually arrested in Vallejo.

Officials say none of the suspects are students at Vacaville Unified School District.