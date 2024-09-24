Watch CBS News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom deploys search and rescue teams to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – California's incident support team is being deployed to Florida ahead of Tropic Storm Helene's expected arrival.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployment on Tuesday. A total of seven firefighters from California's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Incident Support Team are being sent to Florida.

The governor noted that the deployment won't impact California's emergency response capabilities.

"California stands ready to help assist where needed, even as we face ongoing wildfires in our state. This storm is dangerous and has the potential to produce heavy rainfall, storm surge and strong winds. We are glad to lend a helping hand to those in Helene's path," Newsom said in a statement.

Tropical Storm Helene is forecasted to be on a path for Florida's Gulf Coast. Forecasters also believe the storm will rapidly intensify to a Category 3.

The storm is predicted to make landfall by Thursday evening with peak sustained winds of 115 mph.

California often deploys emergency response specialists ahead of and in response to major incidents around the country.

The California team members headed to Florida will come from search and rescue task forces in Oakland, Orange County, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

