Heavy snowfall in Sierra Mountains brings challenges for resorts

Recent snowfall in the Sierra mountains has made it difficult for ski resorts to operate. The amount of snow and intensity of recent storms have caused road closures, outages and safety concerns.

A break in winter-weather made for perfect conditions at Boreal Ski Resort Thursday, but several feet of snow is expected this weekend.

Ski experts say this year's snow-pack is setting up for a great ski-season, but it's brought a lot of challenges with it.

"We certainly appreciate all of the snow, but sometimes we wish mother nature spread things out a little better, " president of Ski California Michael Reitzell said.

One of those challenges is the fluctuation between rain and snow. It has created a lot of issues with ice on the roads and lodges near resorts.

The amount of snow the area has received has also made it difficult for residents who live there. It has required a lot of digging out and has put a strain on resort workers to keep things going.

The intensity of the storms hampered operations; along with the fact that the storms have been coming consistently. It has given people here little time to prepare between storms.

The amount of snow and wind has also caused power outages.

"We've had very little chance to dry out. Luckily today is a little bit of a respite from what we've been receiving. But like any other business in the area, we rely on utilities."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were out at Boreal Thursday taking advantage of the break in the weather. Reitzell says they're expecting an additional two-to-four feet of snow.

It's also a holiday weekend, so resort staff are anticipating a lot of people driving up I-80.