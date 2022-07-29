Watch CBS News
Heavy equipment staged, demo work underway at Sleep Train Arena

SACRAMENTO -- Demolition work is underway at the old home of the Sacramento Kings.

Heavy equipment is now staged outside the old Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.

Officials say the first step of the phase is clearing out the interior of the building.

Eventually, crews will start the redevelopment project to turn it into a teaching hospital and a medical campus.

Work on the new hospital is set to break ground by the end of the year.

