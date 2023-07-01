Heatwave holiday weekend: How first responders are staffed up on the water and ready for fires

How first responders are staffed up on the water and ready for fires

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- With triple-digit temperatures and fireworks setting off, first responders are staffing up and prepared for any incidents that may occur this Fourth of July weekend.

"The heatwave just adds more complexity to the weekend," said Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Division Chief Steven Robinson.

Cal Fire wants to keep sparks flying in the air, not in dry brush.

"Safe and sane does still create sparks and can start a fire, so we really do not want the fireworks up in those mountain areas or the grasslands," said Robinson.

Cal Fire NEU is fully staffed for the summer and will be on the lookout for fires this holiday weekend.

If you are using safe and sane fireworks, Robinson said be responsible with them.

"Do not use them in dry areas," said Robinson. "Use them in safe paved areas where it cannot have a fire start."

Robinson also said to have a bucket of water nearby to toss the firework in after using it to make sure you do not start any fires.

Warmer and drier weather will also bring people closer to the water.

"Realize that the rivers are not swimming pools," said Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "These things have fast currents. They will take you away."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has boosted up staffing for the weekend, especially with boat patrols.

"Normally we might have one vessel out," said Gandhi. "We are going to have up to four vessels up at a time."

Crews will be patrolling up and down the rivers from Friday afternoon through the Fourth of July.

"If you are going on a boat, make sure you have all your PFDs," said Gandhi. "Make sure you have all your floatation devices, make sure you have your valid California boater's license on board."

If you are getting in the water, go in with a life jacket and a plan.

"You may think you are safe in one spot but there are new hazards in that area."