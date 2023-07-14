How to avoid heat-related illnesses as dangerous conditions descend on NorCal

How to try and stay cool as extreme temperatures bear down on NorCal

SACRAMENTO -- Things are heating up in Northern California, creating some dangerous conditions.

Medical Director of Cardiac Services for Kaiser Permanente in Greater Sacramento Dr. Howard Dinh told CBS13 he is concerned that since we have had abnormally cool temperatures so far this summer, it might be harder for people to adjust to the intense heat.

"Understand heat is a major stress the body," said Dr. Dinh. "Especially to the heart and cardiovascular system."

Dr. Dinh said heat-related illnesses are often underreported.

"Somewhere between 20-61% of patients with heat stroke may actually suffer major consequences, even death," said Dr. Dinh.

Vulnerable people with conditions like chronic cardiac conditions or abnormal heart rhythm are most at risk.

"When you exert yourself you produce heat, whether the outside is hot or not, combine those two and that is a catastrophe awaiting to occur," said Dr. Dinh.

As things heat up, work on the farm for James Chinchiolo, manager of Chinchiolo Farmer Company, slows down.

During heat waves, farm workers are in the field from sunrise to noon with safety top of mind.

Sometimes even their tractors cannot take the heat.

"Often times they will shut down and signify that they are done as well," Chinchiolo said.

It is not just about protecting workers, but also plants from the intense conditions for Chinchiolo.

"I have been applying water all the way through this last weekend," said Chinchiolo. "Most of my watering is done, the trees are hydrated and ready to accept the heat coming forward."

Dr. Dinh said the number one thing you can do is be aware that a heat wave is coming. If you are vulnerable or have a chronic condition, it is best to talk with your doctor.

Heat-related illnesses could lead to heart attacks, congestive heart failure or even abnormal heart rhythms. Headaches, nausea and not urinating as much are all early warning signs.

Dr. Dinh said the best way to avoid this is to stay away from the heat to begin with.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the interaction between heat and cardiovascular disease contributes to about a quarter of heat-related deaths. Every individual is susceptible to heat-related illness; however, those with reduced cardiovascular function and pre-existing cardiovascular diseases are at even greater risk.

Here is a full list of cooling centers in our region to beat the heat.