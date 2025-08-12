Haus of Comedy moving into new space in Old Sacramento

There will soon be another spot in Sacramento to tickle your funny bone. A new comedy club is opening up in Old Sacramento just two blocks away from Laughs Unlimited, which has been in business for more than four decades.

Jessilee Windhaus is the owner of Haus of Comedy, a new venue opening up in an underground location at 2nd and K streets.

Haus of Comedy has been renting space in a midtown theater for the last two years, where they could only perform about six shows a month. Now, they'll be able to do five or six a week.

"A lot of people are shocked," Windhaus said. "There's so much incredible talent here in Sacramento when it comes to improv and comedy."

Haus of Comedy was runner-up in this year's Calling All Dreamers contest, a program offered by the downtown partnership to assist new business entrepreneurs.

"We were really impressed with their passion and creativity," said Andrew LaFrance, with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "They're really a fun group of people to be around."

Laughs Unlimited just celebrated its 45th anniversary and is one of the oldest comedy spots in the nation. Windhaus said that her club is improv-based, while Laughs Unlimited focuses mostly on standup.

Comedy fans are excited about another entertainment spot opening in Old Sacramento.

"Even more reason why to come to Old Sac," one person said.

Windhaus once worked at the Old Sac museum, leading history tours of the tunnels. Now, she's bringing her own funny business to the underground.

"It will probably be haunted, which I'm excited about," she said. "I think ghosts are good at improv."

Haus of Comedy will begin moving into their new Old Sacramento space at the end of this month, and it's planning on holding a grand opening celebration in January.