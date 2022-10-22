Gunshots reported at Grant High School during a football game against Monterey Trail

SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a Grant High School football game.

A large police presence could be seen at Grant during a football game against Monterey Trail.

Students and parents told CBS13's Laura Haefeli that they believe the shots came from the school parking lot leading to the area being taped off.

No one was injured during the shooting, and police are still on the scene investigating.

We will update this story as more details are made available.