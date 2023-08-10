Watch CBS News
Gunfire in Stockton struck a vehicle with 2 passengers, injuring 1 teenager

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a vehicle carrying two passengers was struck by gunfire, said authorities. 

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at Eighth Street and San Joaquin Street. 

According to Stockton Police Department, there was a 57-year-old woman and a 13-year-old teenager in the vehicle. They were driving in the area when their vehicle was struck by gunfire several times. 

The teenager suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass and was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries reported. 

No suspect description has been released. 

