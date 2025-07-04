Grove Fire forces evacuations near Butte County's Bangor community

Two Butte County zones are under evacuation orders after the Grove Fire broke out on the Fourth of July, officials said.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office currently has zones 925 and 924 under evacuation orders, while zones 905 and 922 are under an evacuation warning.

According to Cal Fire's website, the fire is 78 acres after it broke out shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday in the area of Pleasant Grove Lane and Drobish Road. No other information about the fire's behavior is currently known at this time.

Earlier in the day, crews responded to the District Fire in the Palermo area of Butte County. This fire also forced evacuation orders, but those have since been reduced.

This is a developing story.