District Fire near South East Oroville prompts evacuation order

A wildfire, named the District Fire, prompted evacuation orders and warnings for parts of Butte County in South East Oroville on the Fourth of July.

Cal Fire says the wildfire was first reported a little before 1 p.m. Friday off of District Center Drive in the Palermo area. It has grown to around 42 acres and was 30% contained as of 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire's website.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, the following areas were under evacuation orders, but have since been reduced to warnings: 867 and 834.

Zones 826, 832 and 835 were under evacuation warnings before they were lifted a little after 3 p.m.

Fire crews said structures were in the area and they were working to protect them.

View of the District Fire from an Alert California wildfire camera. Alert California/UC San Diego/PG&E

This is a developing story.