Group of men attack Stockton teen during attempted robbery

Stockton Police said a teenager was attacked during an attempted robbery on Friday night.

Around 4:45 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was near the 6800 block of Alexandria Place when three men approached him.

Police said the men demanded the teen's property, but the 15-year-old refused and was then repeatedly punched and told to hand over his belongings.

The teen was able to hold on to his belongings, and the would-be robbers fled after being unsuccessful, police said.

The 15-year-old was not injured in the attack, police said.