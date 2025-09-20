Watch CBS News
Crime

Group of men attack Stockton teen during attempted robbery

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Stockton Police said a teenager was attacked during an attempted robbery on Friday night.

Around 4:45 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was near the 6800 block of Alexandria Place when three men approached him.

Police said the men demanded the teen's property, but the 15-year-old refused and was then repeatedly punched and told to hand over his belongings.

The teen was able to hold on to his belongings, and the would-be robbers fled after being unsuccessful, police said.

The 15-year-old was not injured in the attack, police said. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue