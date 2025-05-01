Watch CBS News
Plane crash reported in Grass Valley near Nevada County Airport

GRASS VALLEY – First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in Nevada County Thursday morning.

Grass Valley police say they got reports around 8:45 a.m. of a possible plane crash along Whispering Pines Lane.

Police noted that no buildings appear to have been impacted by the incident.

What kind of plane was involved in the incident is unclear, but the crash scene is in the neighborhood right next to the Nevada County Airport.

It's also unclear if there were any injuries.

Due to the situation, police say the roadway is closed between Idaho Maryland Road and Centennial.

This is a developing story. 

