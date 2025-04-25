Watch CBS News
Grass Valley man, 63, found buried at property; homicide investigation underway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
GRASS VALLEY – Detectives say they're investigating the death of a man found at a Grass Valley home earlier in April as a homicide.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 12000 block of Boundary Way home on April 15 to do a welfare check. A family member had reported they weren't able to reach the person for the past few days.

Deputies say they discovered a scene that raised their suspicions; a body was also soon discovered buried on the property.  

Authorities have identified the body as that of 63-year-old Grass Valley resident Patrick McCaffree. Exactly how he died is still being investigated, with autopsy results still pending.

The sheriff's office noted that detectives are working on the case in conjunction with the California Department of Justice, the Nevada County District Attorney's Office, and the Chico State Anthropology Department.

While no suspect information has been released at this time, the sheriff's office says there are no known risks to the public. 

