Nevada County detectives make arrest after Grass Valley man found dead on side of road

Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Suspect arrested after Grass Valley man found dead
An arrest has been made after a Grass Valley man's remains were found on the side of a road earlier in the summer.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Adrian Aaron Aaby's remains were found back on July 21 on the side of Banner Quaker Hill Road in Nevada City.

Detectives have since determined that the 48-year-old Aaby was a victim of homicide. Exactly how he died has not been detailed by investigations, with the sheriff's office previously noting that Aaby's remains were significantly decomposed.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that an arrest had been made back on Aug. 7 in connection to Aaby's death.

Investigators had identified Damon Brice Abraham, a 49-year-old Grass Valley resident, as a person of interest and had served a search warrant at his home. Abraham was arrested later the same day for unrelated charges in the Sacramento area.

Abraham will be transferred to Nevada County custody on homicide charges. 

Cecilio Padilla

