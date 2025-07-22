Human remains found along rural Nevada County road, sparking investigation

Investigation underway after human remains found in Nevada County

An investigation is underway after a father and son located human remains in rural Nevada County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies said the two were recreating in the area of Banner Quaker Hill Road, which is a lengthy paved road that turns into a dirt, fire access road.

When the father and son duo found the human remains, they called 911. Deputies and detectives responded and confirmed the remains were human.

Deputies said due to the level of decomposition, the remains have not been identified, nor has a cause of death been determined.

The remains were taken to Placer County Morgue, where a formal autopsy is scheduled for July 29.