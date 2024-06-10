1 person detained after grass fire burns 35 acres in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — One person was detained after a grass fire burned 35 acres south of Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Monday night.

A small grass fire was spotted near Jackson and Excelsior roads, south of Mather Field, shortly before 7:20 p.m., according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Firefighters initially contained the fire to two acres, but winds in the area helped it spread and grow to burn 35 acres. It was then that Metro Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the fire.

Metro Fire said the grass fire may have been intentionally set and that an individual who was identified as a person of interest was detained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the sheriff's office but has not yet heard back.

Metro Fire said crews will remain in the area through the night to ensure no further flare-ups occur.

No one was injured in the fire.