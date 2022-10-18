Grass fire in Antelope contained at 11 acres
ANTELOPE - Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was burning Tuesday in Antelope.
The fire was burning near Gibson Ranch Road off Watt Avenue, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.
Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire to only 11 acres. Several structures were threatened by the blaze, but due to the quick work of firefighters, no structures were damaged.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.