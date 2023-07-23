Grass fire along Grant Line Road stopped before it could grow

SACRAMENTO - A grass fire with the potential to grow much bigger was kept to just a couple of acres in Sacramento County Saturday.

On Saturday morning, fire crews from Sac Metro Fire say they knocked down a grass fire on Grant Line Road at Kiefer Boulevard in Rancho Cordova. The flames were contained to just two acres, although the fire had the potential to expand to over 5,000 acres, given the amount of dry brush in that area, officials say.

Fortunately, no structures were threatened by the fire, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire crews are reminding everyone to be safe today, as it only takes a small spark to create a very dangerous fire in these temperatures.