Granny Basketball League makes stop in Stockton with hopes of adding another team

STOCKTON – Grandparents are known for making the best food in the world, but what about making a few buckets?

A Granny Basketball League took center court in Stockton as they push for more players for their golden-aged teams.

Before a G-league game between the Stockton Kings and San Diego Clippers tipped off, there was a pregame with teams a little bit older, but just as thrilling for Stockton fans.

The Granny Basketball League (GBL) made a stop in Stockton for the first time.

"I'm definitely ready," said Stephanie Gladney.

Wanting to suit already, season ticket holders Stephanie and Tony Gladney.

"It was something nice and new, I wasn't expecting it, but to see it, more power to 'em, I enjoyed it," he said.

"A lot of footwork to get something together," said Barbara Trammell. "I love to watch people improve and when they finally get it, I love to teach them the fundamentals, dribbling and not looking at the ball."

Trammell, 80 years young, is the oldest player on her team, the Columbia Gold Diggers, as they took on the California Poppies.

She's not only the team's go-to scorer but also the coach and the GBL creator.

"About 650 women participating in the league," she said.

"In the league, the oldest is 92, so you can play forever because you don't have to be fast. In fact, it's better to be slow," she said.

The rules are a little bit different.

Every player has to wear bloomers to keep up with the more gentle 1920s style of play.

There's no running and every basket is 3 points.

"No contact which is kind of iffy, they could've called a couple of fouls, but we told them not to because we didn't wanna waste our time on free throws," said Trammell.

There's also a no-showing-flesh rule.

"A dreaded flesh foul, you're not supposed to show any flesh and when you do, it's a technical foul," she said.

Trammell hoping they can add another team in the 209.

"Recruiting is the big thing, right now we only have three teams in California. If we get more teams we can have bigger game days," she said hopefully.

This was just one of their league games, with the plan to hopefully play in the National Championship of the Granny Basketball League in July.