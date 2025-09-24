Granite Bay crash that killed motorcyclist renews safety concerns about Auburn Folsom Road

A Granite Bay man killed in a Sunday afternoon crash is being remembered by his wife in all the ways he lived: as "Papa", a founding member of a Harley Davidson enthusiast group, and a recent retiree from Sutter Health.

Curt Van Hooser, 70, was identified by his family and the Placer County Sheriff's Office as the victim who died Sunday afternoon after the California Highway Patrol says a driver pulled out from Joe Rogers Road -- directly in front of the motorcycle traveling on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay.

A memorial, including photos and flowers, was set up on the side of the highway on Tuesday.

For his wife, Cyndee Reed Van Hooser, the sudden loss is still sinking in. She spoke to CBS News Sacramento about her husband and his love for their family, which included 160 members of the Sierra Thunder Harley Owners Group, connected to the Folsom Harley Davidson Store.

"I didn't think this would happen … of course not," Cyndee said. "When I saw him in the hospital, and I touched his face, I said, 'Honey, I didn't think you'd make me a widow so soon.'"

Cyndee described Van Hooser as "kind, generous, considerate, patient, honorable, trustworthy." He was known as "Papa," a nickname that meant more than just his role as a grandfather. She said the two saw themselves as the "Mama" and "Papa" of their motorcycle club.

The organization was about giving back and showing up, Cyndee says. It's what Van Hooser was known to do.

He was a Navy Veteran and recently retired as an employee with Sutter Health. Cyndee says the two knew each other from high school, but reconnected later in life while she was planning their high school reunion. The rest, as it goes, is history.

"Our family's been impacted hugely. And our family includes a large community of motorcycle riders, not just Harley owners," said Cyndee.

The family has started a fundraiser, and Cyndee says they plan to create a scholarship in Van Hooser's honor.

Data shows that Auburn Folsom Road is one of Placer County's most dangerous. Crash data from 2015 to 2019 showed it was one of the top roads where traffic collisions happen – and one of the top where speed is a factor.

Investigators say the crash is still under investigation, but DUI does not appear to be a factor.