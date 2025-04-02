Investigation into suspicious device found in Granite Bay underway

GRANITE BAY – Authorities are in Granite Bay investigating what they say is a suspicious device.

Deputies said the device was found around 10 a.m. along Hidden Lakes Drive, forcing the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to respond to the area.

Deputies said eight nearby homes have been notified to shelter in place.

The entrance to Hidden Lakes Estates from Douglas Boulevard is closed for the investigation. Douglas Boulevard was also closed at Mooney Road.

This is a developing story.