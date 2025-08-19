Granite Bay fire station sees big improvements after reopening with ambulance service

After nearly three years without service, a Granite Bay fire station is already making a noticeable difference in emergency response times.

The South Placer Fire District reopened Station 19 in March, staffing it with two personnel and an ambulance. That move was aimed at closing a major coverage gap between Eureka Road and King Road.

"There was nothing in between," said South Placer Fire Chief Mark Duerr.

Since reopening, response times in the area have improved by more than 24 percent.

"That's a huge impact when you talk about the opportunity to save a life," Duerr said.

Station 19 originally closed in August 2022 after voters failed to pass a funding measure known as Proposition 218. The district said budget concerns forced them to shut the station down.

For neighbors, the return of even limited service has brought relief. The station is currently equipped only for medical emergencies, but district leaders say it's already providing critical help.

"We have a great community there, really supportive of us, and we love providing service for them," Duerr said. "But at the end of the day, it's about what we can do with the dollars we have."

The fire district says it continues to look at long-term funding solutions to keep Station 19 fully operational.