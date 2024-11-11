Gov. Newsom visits Washington, D.C. to protect California policies ahead of Trump presidency

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is meeting with the Biden administration this week in Washington, D.C. to seek more protections for California policies before the Trump administration takes over.

Just last week, Newsom called for state lawmakers to convene a special session next month to safeguard the state's progressive policies on climate change, reproductive rights and immigration before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Newsom spoke over Zoom on Friday about his plans to prepare for another Trump presidency.

"I think he's going to come harder. He's going to come faster, executive orders day one. We're taking him at his word," Newsom said.

One of the highest-profile California policies in jeopardy is the 2035 ban on new gas-powered car sales.

"This is where California is most vulnerable, on transportation emissions," said Ethan Elkind, director of the UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy and the Environment.

Elkind noted that Trump has openly opposed California's plan to allow only zero-emission new car sales starting in 2035.

"That's why we're up to almost 30% of new vehicle sales in the state are electric," Elkind said.

Besides that zero-emission vehicle policy, California is also seeking federal waivers on setting new requirements on zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, construction equipment, and buildings.

"We are not naive about what to anticipate," Newsom said.

In 2019, Trump revoked California's ability to enforce its own tailpipe emissions limits. This was later restored by President Biden's administration and was upheld in federal court.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in California are watching closely to see the impact of Newsom's visit to the nation's capital.

"So this is just the opening salvo and, of course, they're going to trade some blows here," state Senator Henry Stern (D-Calabasas) said. "I expect them to fight a lot more in public and then get a lot more done behind the scenes."

"It's a great opportunity, and the Democrats — Gavin Newsom at the top — are kind of squandering it if they're going to immediately start with a confrontational approach," Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said.

Besides vehicles, President-elect Trump could also cut federal funding for the California high-speed rail project. The Biden administration had awarded $3 billion to it earlier this year.

"Trust me. We've got a lot up our sleeves," Newsom said. "We're not done by any stretch."