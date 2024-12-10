GOP lawmakers want more California Air Resources Board oversight after vote that could raise gas prices

SACRAMENTO — Two Republican state lawmakers are putting pressure on the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Gov. Gavin Newsom after a November vote to change the state's low carbon fuel standard.

The program has a wide swath of critics -- from environmentalists to the oil industry -- with some analysts estimating that changes to the state's low carbon fuel standard, or LCFS, could increase prices at the pump by as much as 65 cents a gallon.

Assemblyman Joe Patterson said his proposal, Assembly Bill 34, would simply add oversight and transparency requiring an independent agency to oversee CARB. He wants that nonpartisan agency to draw up estimates of how much a vote or decision could cost Californians.

"Unelected, bureaucrats in Sacramento are making these decisions and there is nothing people can do to hold them accountable," Patterson said. "They need to balance competing policies such as clean air and being able to put food on the table."

Patterson said he believes most of his colleagues, regardless of party affiliation, agree that oversight is needed to keep checks and balances in place when something could impact the cost of living.

"The most important thing is that people know how the decisions made by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats and the cost it puts on their everyday lives," Patterson said. "All my bill does is it lets people know when they make those decisions, how it's going to cost them."

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones is taking a different approach to the recent CARB vote — wanting to repeal the decision completely.

"It's completely unbelievable and unacceptable the way this vote came down," Jones said he felt the timing of the vote, just three days after the election was also shocking. "After the voters sent a very clear message to the governor, democratic leadership that they are fed up with the cost of living."

The changes to low carbon fuel standards put California closer to becoming carbon neutral by 2045, a move supported by the governor. In their November meeting where they voted to pass the new standards, CARB mentioned there would be a contingency to come back to the table if one of their decisions caused a spike in gas prices.

Assemblyman Patterson said he wants that oversight in place before it ever has a chance to negatively impact Californians.

"All my bill does is put more transparency to the process prior to them making the decision," Patterson said. "All I'm asking is for a hearing, and a fair debate on this legislation."

The California Air Resources Board said the program will ultimately lower the cost of sustainable transportation fuels.