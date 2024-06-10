Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry seen shooting hoops at Folsom gym

FOLSOM – Imagine hitting the gym for a casual game of basketball – and then seeing an NBA superstar still at the top of his game sinking 3 after 3 over your head.

That's the sight people got to witness at the Life Time gym in Folsom over the weekend.

Four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, and 10-time NBA All-Star Wardell Stephen Curry II played some pick-up ball the gym, getting in a light workout while in the area.

As seen in video taken by people who were there, Curry sunk several 3s and also showed off his handles – going in for literal and figurative lay-ups.

The Warriors' 2023-24 season ended with a loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, meaning Curry and crew were watching instead of playing in the NBA Finals this weekend.

Curry was also reportedly spotted at a volleyball tournament one of his daughters' was playing in Roseville all weekend.