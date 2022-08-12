Go-Karts stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care

12 Go-karts were stolen from a team that races to raise money for childhood healthcare

12 Go-karts were stolen from a team that races to raise money for childhood healthcare

SACRAMENTO — The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp is searching for their next move after 12 of its Go-Karts were stolen.

"If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.

The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.

The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart.

"The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer, cutting the bottom out, getting into the trailer, cutting off paneling, and dismantling our equipment, our 12 Go-Karts the way they did, they were here for a while," said a Cibara representative.

Members say that although their security camera captured part of the crime, the only thing the video shows is people in black hoodies.

The group believes that the thieves must have canvassed the area and plan to sell parts from the karts for cash.

This isn't the first time they have been targeted.

In 2014, thieves stole eight of their karts, but they were able to recover them.

