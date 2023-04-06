Getting Answers: Why is the population in Yolo County growing?

Why is the population in Yolo County growing?

YOLO COUNTY - As thousands of people move out of California, Yolo County is seeing the opposite.

U.S. Census Bureau Data from March 2023 shows that Yolo County's population increased by 9,076 people between July 2021 and July 2022. This was the 2nd highest increase in the entire state during that timeframe.

The data showed Riverside County at the top of the list with a 20,724 population increase.

"I like the atmosphere of this place better because it feels like not everyone is in a rush," said one person who lives in Davis.

Yolo County District 5 Supervisor Angel Barajas said the population increase is because of thousands of new housing developments across Woodland, West Sacramento and Winters.

"Housing is affordable compared to the Bay area housing or Sac region," said Barajas.

Local realtor Tanner Mohr said Yolo is an ideal spot to work from home, something attractive to Bay Area transplants who can afford higher housing prices.

"February to May of last year was probably the craziest housing market I have ever seen locally," said Mohr. "Let's say you just sold your $2 million home in Lafayette, then buying a home here in Davis for $1 million does not seem that expensive."

Barajas said the county is not just growing in population, but also hopes to expand economically with more job opportunities.

"With some of the housing growth online, we have commercial sites as well," said Barajas.

Another reason for the growth is that more students are back on campus at UC Davis.

UC Davis Economics Professor Santiago Perez thinks the bigger impact of the data is the mass exodus from California. U.S. Census data shows the state lost 113,649 people from July 2021 to July 2022.

"That, at least to me, is a bit more worrisome," said Perez. "You get fewer people paying taxes."

Still, many people CBS13 spoke with in Yolo County plan on staying put.

"I think we are going to stay here forever," said one resident.