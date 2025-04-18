3 people taken to hospital after Sacramento County crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A crash involving three vehicles left three people hurt near Elk Grove Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gerber and Elk Grove-Florin roads.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but three vehicles were involved. All of the vehicles ended up with varying degrees of damage.

Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and assessed three people for injuries.

All three of those people were taken to the hospital, with first responders saying one of those people being in critical condition.