107-year-old Genova Bakery in Stockton staying put despite crime spike

A longtime bakery and staple in Stockton is telling customers not to panic after concerns over crime in the area.

Genova Bakery has thought about moving from Nevada Street, the same spot it's been at for 107 years. Nothing is completely off the table, but also nothing is set in stone.

The current priority is to keep the doors open at the same location but to find a way to make the area safer.

Genova Bakery is one of the oldest businesses in the city.

"I've been looking and have been contacted by people to move and to maybe make a second location. Maybe that's time, but we'll see," owner Tim Canevari said.

Canevari says crime here has gotten so bad that his bakery has even taken bullets. He had pleaded with city leaders and Stockton police to address the crime around the bakery.

"Right now, we just want this area to get better," he said.

Canevari and his team took to social media to calm customer concerns, saying they're not planning on moving.

"Some of our customers went into panic mode, coming in, saying please don't move," he said. "Thinking they're coming in to get their last loaf of bread, or their last sandwich. That's not our main focus."

One way Stockton police has tried to address the crime is by installing an observation truck with cameras at every angle.

Canevari says it's helped during the daytime, and neighbors say they've seen the difference, too.

"There's a lot of prostitution, a lot of crimes... I saw an arrest first-hand. Two cars were racing, and at first, the police lost them, but the cameras detected the cars because just down the street, they caught them," said civilian Margarita Mendoza.

Stockton police say that last month, they led a prostitution-related crackdown in the area, resulting in 10 citations.

It's these efforts that Canevari says will keep Genova Bakery where it stands.

"Our main focus is to stay right where we're at, right where we've been for the last 107 years and to look forward to the next 107 years," he said.