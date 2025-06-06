California Gov. Gavin Newsom launches gun safety effort centered on youth, community

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new campaign, Reduce the Risk, focused on informing Californians, especially youth and community leaders, about available protection orders.

There are currently nine protection orders available in California and one of the main campaign points is to educate more Californians about how they work, according to the governor's office.

Reduce the Risk is being led by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Cal OES, backed by resources and tools to share the information more broadly.

"Protection orders have been a driving factor in reducing shootings, suicides, and domestic violence," said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward in a statement shared by the governor's office, "Yet many Californians don't know they exist. This campaign continues the work we began in 2023 to make sure every community knows how to use them."

Guiding the efforts are two advisory councils: the Champions Advisory Council, made up of experts in law enforcement, legal fields, and healthcare, and the Youth Advisory Council, made up of young people who are "on the frontlines" of gun violence prevention.

One of the members of that council, 23-year-old Max Martinez, a graduate of Chico State from Sacramento. He was pushed into advocacy work and joined the governor on this issue after injuries as a Sophomore in college that, at the time, made him doubt if he'd be able to graduate.

"It kind of ignited a fire in me to want to create change and make sure that what happened to me doesn't happen to other people," Martinez said.

In September 2022, Martinez attended a house party near Chico State and was one of five people injured, with ages ranging from 19-23. He was 20.

Shot in the stomach, small intestine, and a grazed bullet to his head, he told CBS Sacramento his recovery kept him out of school for a semester. At times, he said his loved ones suggested he transfer and finish his college education somewhere else.

He stayed and graduated in May and has a job lined up at the Capitol in the fall. His focus now is on sharing his story to inspire change.

"We shouldn't have younger generations worried about getting shot while attending school," Martinez said. "If I can have my experience help prevent someone from experiencing what I have, then it's worth it for me."

Martinez shared that gun violence prevention is a "constant" topic among his friends. If there's another headline about a shooting, he says they check in on each other.

"We should be able to roam around, be wherever, go wherever, without fearing the possibility of experiencing great bodily harm," Martinez said.

He's contributed to the Reduce the Risk campaign and says he's heartened that the information is being more widely shared.

There is a website created for educational materials and free training resources for community organizations statewide.