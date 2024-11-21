Gov. Newsom announces jobs initiative in California county that flipped to Republican support

Gov. Newsom travels to county that flipped from Democrat to Republican this election cycle

FRESNO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled into a part of the state that supports President-elect Donald Trump Thursday, speaking about jobs in a county that flipped from Democrat to Republican support this election cycle.

The Governor acknowledged not everyone is feeling supported by the California economy and that likely helped create support for Trump.

"It was emphasized in this last election," Newsom said.

Newsom was in Fresno to announce the Sierra San Joaquin Jobs Initiative and a planned $287 million economic development plan.

"There may be a lot more Trump supporters here, that doesn't matter," Newsom said. "I'm still gonna have their backs because they need us to have their backs, not turn their backs on them."

As California ballots continue to be counted, so far Trump is winning a majority of support in 31 California counties including Fresno, flipping several counties from the 2020 election when President Biden defeated Trump.

Eight California counties are on track to flip to Trump support this election cycle.

Democratic political strategist Steve Maviglio says Newsom is now faced with balancing his anti-Trump rhetoric, with also trying to appeal to Trump voters, which he may need if he intends to run for president in four years.

"Politics are changing, there's no doubt about it," Maviglio said. "I think he wants to show national Democrats that he can speak to Trump sympathizers and Trump voters and be able to talk to them."

"I care about Trump supporters, I care about RFK Jr. supporters, I care about Tucker Carlson supporters," Newsom said.

Newsom has already called for a special legislative session to prepare for lawsuits against the Trump administration.

"It's not about voters, I care about people," Newsom said.

Now the Governor is trying to carefully make his case in Fresno County that can be conformational with Trump and collaborate with him.

"We were working very collaboratively with Donald Trump, I was on the phone with him consistently late night, early morning and he was assaulting and attacking this state," Newsom said.

According to the New York Times, Newsom is expected to hold similar events in other Trump-supporting Californian counties in the coming weeks.