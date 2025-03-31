California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls Democratic brand "toxic" in Bill Maher interview

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling his own Democratic Party's brand "toxic." He made the remarks in a recent interview on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"These guys are crushing us. The Democratic brand is toxic right now," Newsom said. "Democrats, we tend to be a little more judgmental than we should be — this notion of cancel culture."

Republican Strategist Mike Madrid says Newsom's attack on his own base is likely not an opening act for a presidential campaign but an effort to reset his own party's center.

"Because he has been such a cultural warrior for the left on these issues, because he has been such a champion, he is uniquely positioned to re-center, recalibrate the center of the Democratic Party on these issues," Madrid said.

California Democratic Congressmember Sam Liccardo posted a searing critique of Newsom's interview to social media, writing: "Newsom calling the Democratic brand 'toxic' resembles the defendant who pleads for a judge's mercy as an 'orphan' after killing his parents."

Governor Newsom credited Maher with inspiring him to launch his own podcast interviewing conservative and contentious Republican leaders.

A recent CNN poll shows that among the American public, the Democratic Party's favorability rating stands at 29%, which is a record low.

"It's one thing to make noise, but you also have to make sense," Newsom said.

Newsom spoke with Maher for about 15 minutes. Maher closed by asking Newsom if he is running for president. Newsom answered, "I don't have any grand plans."