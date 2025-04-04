California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll "fight back" against Trump tariffs, seek exemptions from trade partners

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a message directed at world leaders on Friday in an attempt to blunt the retaliatory tariffs expected after the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" plans.

In videos posted to his social media accounts, Newsom directly addressed global partners saying that "California is here and ready to talk."

The governor's post linked to a Fox News story detailing how Newsom's administration will be working to try and exempt California's exports from the expected retaliatory tariffs.

"We will not sit idly by during Trump's tariff war," Newsom stated. "We're not scared to use our market power to fight back against the largest tax hike of our lifetime."

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a minimum 10% tariff baseline for goods imported from all countries to the U.S. Higher "reciprocal" tariffs will also be imposed on countries that impose tariffs on U.S. exports, according to the Trump administration's plans.

The tariffs come even as economists warn that it will lead to increased prices.

"I've directed my administration to look at new opportunities to expand trade and to remind our trading partners around the globe that California remains a stable partner," Newsom said in the video.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the Trump administration for a response to Newsom's message.

Trump administration officials have said the 10% worldwide tariffs will be taking effect April 5 at 12:01 a.m.