Gov. Newsom says "the abuse was overwhelming" after claiming he and his wife are under investigation by DOJ

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is beginning a national campaign tour Thursday night, traveling to Nevada and the South to help with Democratic races.

Before leaving the state, he gave a news conference where he spoke for the first time to reporters since he claimed that he and his wife are under a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice, which he says is politically motivated by President Trump.

"People need to know what's going on and there's a certain point where it's just enough's enough," Newsom said. "And we absorbed a lot of it. And I said this is ridiculous now."

Newsom first disclosed the investigation in a social media video in June. He describes people who are close to him and his family getting visits from federal agents.

"The abuse was overwhelming," Newsom said. "Poor and innocent people getting knocks on the door first thing in the morning, having to hire private attorneys."

Andrew Acosta is a Democratic strategist who says Newsom is doing what Democrats want, taking on Trump.

Acosta also warns that discussing a criminal investigation can be politically dangerous.

"Well, I think he wants to get out there and explain what's going on," Acosta said.

"You also don't want to be explaining, right? That's the other old adage, is when you're explaining, you're losing — so there's a lot going on."

"In his statement, he said, 'Trump directed his people to find something,'" said Claremont McKenna College Politics Professor Jack Pitney. "Well, there's always the chance they might find something.

Pitney said there is a chance investigators will find something that survives a court motion to dismiss a possible charge.

"And in that case, he's already set himself up as the victim of weaponization," Pitney said.

The Associated Press reported that a source familiar with the matter denied that Newsom is under investigation, but that "there are multiple federal probes into people around him, including one related to his wife's taxes."

The U.S. Attorney's office would not comment on any possible investigation.

Newsom will begin his Democratic campaign swing in Las Vegas on Tuesday night for a state attorney general candidate.