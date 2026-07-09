Gov. Newsom announces $2.4 billion in California special education funding

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off Thursday on a bill that allocates $2.4 billion towards special education across the state.

All of California's educational agencies are expected to have equal access to this special education funding, which aims to increase per-student spending.

The funding comes in addition to the governor's increased investments of more than $151 billion in transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade public education outlined in the 2026 budget and amid criticisms of the state's recent changes to who oversees its Department of Education.

In late June, state legislators quickly advanced and passed a bipartisan bill that would streamline authority over the Department of Education to the governor's office. It creates a new position for an education commissioner, who will be appointed by the governor and take on most of the duties of the state superintendent.

The superintendent of public instruction is a nonpartisan elected office, outlined in the state's constitution.

When CBS News Sacramento asked Newsom about these changes, he said he and state lawmakers are answering statewide requests to reform California's public school system.

"You know, change has its enemies, and I'm for change... I'm not defending the status quo with respect to the individual. You mentioned," Newsom told CBS News Sacramento in response to a question about State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, who was critical of the move, not being in attendance at the announcement. "He and I have a fundamental disagreement, and I couldn't be more proud that the legislature and the people of the state demanded a new approach, and I was proud to attach my signature to that new approach."

CBS News Sacramento also spoke with Herb Morgan, a Republican candidate for California State Controller. Morgan said these changes are "shameful" and a threat to Democracy.

"They tried four times to make these changes at the ballot box and they failed four times," Morgan said. "So what do you do when the Democrat, the electorate, the people of the state of California, vote down what you want to do as a dictator? You then go around the voters."

CBS News Sacramento reached out to Superintendent Thurmond's office for comment on Newsom's claims. Thurmond doubled down on statements he's made in recent weeks that this was a decision that should have been left to the voters.