Tree fire spreads into Sacramento County apartment complex

Several families have been displaced after a tree caught fire and spread flames onto an apartment building in north Sacramento County early Friday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Garfield Avenue, south of Auburn Boulevard, just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters found that a tree had caught fire and the flames were extending to the attic of a nearby apartment complex.

The fire was quickly contained by crews and no injuries were reported.

However, a total of three apartment units were affected. The Red Cross will be helping those families, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the original fire is under investigation.