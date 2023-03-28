Watch CBS News
Garbage truck flips after crash on Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A garbage truck is lying on its side after crashing on a major Sacramento thoroughfare Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Freeport Boulevard, near Stacia Way.

Sacramento police say the both a garbage truck and an RV were involved in the crash. The road was visibly wet as a storm passes over Northern California. The truck involved is from Waste Management.

Police say one person was injured in the crash but did not need to be transported. 

Crews are now trying to right the garbage truck.

