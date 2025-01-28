Galt community unites in opposition over placement of sexually violent predator

GALT — A special meeting in Galt on Tuesday night brought city officials and concerned residents together in a unified stand against the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator in their community.

The man, Christopher Dryden, has been assigned to a home located just outside the city limits.

The news sparked outrage among Galt residents, as they learned that the proposed home was less than half a mile from city limits, bordering two family homes and an elementary school about a mile away.

Becky Roensbie, a Galt resident, was at Tuesday night's meeting.

"The proximity to schools is bothersome and the fact that people won't be able to enjoy their homes," she said.

Dryden, convicted in 1998 of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, is set to be placed in a home on Hauschildt Road.

As per a 2023 state law, when a court determines a sexually violent predator is ready for outpatient treatment, a housing committee, including the district attorney, local law enforcement, county counsel, and the defendant's attorney works with the Department of State Hospitals to find an appropriate housing location.

Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer joined city leaders in voicing his opposition to the placement, standing with neighbors concerned for their community.

"It's all of us together. We come together. We're individual voices but together, we have one powerful voice," Mayor Farmer said.

City leaders pointed out that Galt lacks the resources to accommodate a sexually violent predator, such as social services and access to a hospital.

Additionally, since the proposed home is outside city limits, local police would not have jurisdiction, and emergency responses would fall to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"I want the kids to be safe. I used to be a daycare provider myself, and I don't think it's fair for children to have to live that way," community member Priscilla Lucero said.

A final public hearing on the case is scheduled for Friday with the district attorney. Dryden will be required to register with the sheriff's office and wear a GPS monitor.