Minivan crashes into Galt church nursery on Sunday morning

A Galt church was struck by a minivan on Sunday morning, with the vehicle ending up embedded into the nursery.

Galt police say they were called to Real Life Church along Industrial Drive after getting a report of a crash. Officers and personnel from the Cosumnes Fire Department responded, finding a minivan had fully crashed into the building.

Scene of the crash Sunday morning. Galt Police Department

Investigators say the 20-year-old driver had been parked next to the church when they inadvertently hit the gas – accelerating right into the building.

The minivan drove through the wall and ended up embedded in the church's nursery. No one was inside the nursery at the time, police say, and no injuries were reported.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash.

Church services appear to have gone on as usual.