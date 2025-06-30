Watch CBS News
Local News

Minivan crashes into Galt church nursery on Sunday morning

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Galt church was struck by a minivan on Sunday morning, with the vehicle ending up embedded into the nursery.

Galt police say they were called to Real Life Church along Industrial Drive after getting a report of a crash. Officers and personnel from the Cosumnes Fire Department responded, finding a minivan had fully crashed into the building.

galt-church-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash Sunday morning.  Galt Police Department

Investigators say the 20-year-old driver had been parked next to the church when they inadvertently hit the gas – accelerating right into the building.

The minivan drove through the wall and ended up embedded in the church's nursery. No one was inside the nursery at the time, police say, and no injuries were reported.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash.

Church services appear to have gone on as usual.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.