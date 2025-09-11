Fundraiser held in Stockton for 6 farmworkers killed in Napa deadly DUI crash

In the wake of a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of six farmworkers from Stockton, the local community is stepping up to support the grieving families through heartfelt fundraisers and acts of kindness.

Among those killed in the Napa crash was 42-year-old Loreto Ricardo Hernandez — a father, friend and provider. His 17-year-old daughter, Jasmin Hernandez, is now helping to organize efforts to honor her father's memory and those of the other victims through community-led fundraising events.

"My dad was a very funny person," Jasmin said. "He would always make the people he was around laugh—his friends, his family."

Jasmin, who is set to graduate high school early, was helping host a fundraiser at her friend April Brado's home, where supporters gathered to sell mini pancakes and raise money for funeral costs.

Brado opened her doors to offer comfort and practical help, providing a space for love and healing during a difficult time.

"It's a blessing, definitely a blessing from God," Jasmin said. "I really appreciate the local community coming."

All six victims of the crash were identified as farmworkers from Stockton. The crash occurred on Sunday in Napa, involving a van carrying eight individuals. Only two people survived.

The driver, who has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, is now facing six counts of murder.

Despite her grief, Jasmin remains strong, embodying the values her father taught her.

"He was my childhood best friend, my hero," she said. "The one who always taught me to keep going, get a career, and to become someone."

Her teacher, Mike Mandujan, also came out to show support.

"I love being her teacher, her advisor for the club," he said. "I just want to help her any way I can. This is a great family—they could really use some help right now."

Jasmin hopes her father's story will serve as a reminder to others about the fragility of life.

"I would like to tell them to take my dad's story as an example and reflect their lives on it," she said. "Because you never know what could happen tomorrow."

Another fundraiser is planned for this Saturday in Stockton, where dinner plates will be sold to raise additional funds for the families.

Despite the unimaginable loss, Jasmin says she is choosing grace over anger. While saddened by her father's passing, she says she is not holding any grudges.