DUI suspect in Napa County crash that killed 6 people had 2 prior DUI convictions

The suspected DUI driver of a minivan that crashed in Napa County on Sunday, killing six people, had twice been convicted of DUI in the last five years and was on probation at the time of the crash, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened on Sunday evening along Pope Valley Road in northern Napa County. The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota Sienna minivan left the roadway and struck a tree. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another occupant were airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Stockton resident Norberto Celerino, was placed under arrest at the hospital on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office told CBS News Bay Area that Celerino was on probation for a 2024 DUI conviction at the time of the crash and was also convicted of DUI in 2020. He was also prosecuted for DUI in 2010, spokesperson Erin Wright said.

In addition, Celerino was in custody last week on a domestic violence case and was released after being sentenced to the county's Alternative Work Program, which allows people sentenced to jail to serve their time living at home and working in the community, Wright said.

Celerino faces charges of murder under a provision of California law known as a "Watson murder." The provision is based on a 1981 state Supreme Court decision that established drivers who show implied malice - intentionally committing an act known to be dangerous to human life - can be charged with second-degree murder instead of vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities have not yet identified the seven passengers of the minivan. The CHP said none of them carried any identification.