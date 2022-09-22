Funding woes mean closure for 2 South Placer Fire stations

PLACER COUNTY – Two South Placer Fire stations are set to be closed as the district tries to shuffle its resources amid funding woes.

The district announced on Thursday that Station 19, located at 7070 Auburn Folsom Road, and Station 15, located at 4650 East Roseville Parkway, will be closed by Saturday.

Personnel from Station 19 will be reallocated to other stations, while Station 15 crews are being relocated to the previously closed Station 16 along Olive Ranch Road

A truck that was specialized for search and rescue efforts is also being removed from service for now.

Officials say a myriad of issues – including inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards, and rising public safety concerns – have caused South Placer Fire District's operational costs to increase.

Further, a property benefit assessment measure that would have increased funding was unsuccessful.

South Placer Fire District covers the Granite Bay, Loomis, and southern parts of Penry and Newcastle areas. The district says they don't get either county or state funding, just money from property taxes and a static special tax paid by property owners.