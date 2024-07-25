Group of friends recall encounter with man arrested on suspicion of arson in Park Fire near Chico

CHICO – A group of young women, who wish to remain anonymous, said they encountered the man who was arrested in connection to the Park Fire before it started.

The fire has burned more than 75,000 acres in 24 hours, prompting many evacuation orders and warnings.

Ronnie Dean Stout II was arrested after the Butte County District Attorney said a man was seen pushing a car on fire down a gully in the upper Bidwell Park area.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42 Butte County Sheriff's Office

He was then seen calmly leaving the area and blending in with other people leaving the area, the Butte County District Attorney's Office said.

Three young women CBS13 spoke with said they were at a swimming hole with a group of friends Wednesday afternoon, also at Bidwell Park.

They said they were approached by a man in his 40s and something seemed off.

They also said he made strange remarks toward them and seemed under the influence.

"He was also just slurring his words a lot," one of them said.

He finally left the group alone, after a bystander came by and they asked for help.

Shortly after, they decided to leave which is when they saw the fire.

"There's the fire truck and on both sides of the truck, there are just flames engulfing around the truck," they said.

They said they didn't connect the two situations at first. But then they saw a photo of Stout leaving the scene floating around on social media, they thought it was the same person.

Once they realized they had encountered Stout, they contacted the police and gave them all the information they had.

The young women said it was terrifying being caught in the flames, and it took them almost three hours to get back home.