Watch CBS News
Local News

Fremont firefighter dies while off-duty in Elk Grove

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE – An Elk Grove resident who worked as a firefighter in the Bay Area has died after a cardiac event, authorities say.

On Monday, morning, Fremont Fire officials say they were alerted by the Elk Grove Fire Department that Firefighter Anthony Ganzler had suffered a cardiac event and died.

Ganzler, who lived in Elk Grove, was off duty at the time.

It is with profound sadness that we extend our deepest condolences to the Fremont Fire Department and the family,...

Posted by Cosumnes Fire Department on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

"We extend our deepest condolences to Anthony's family, friends and loved ones throughout our own ranks and beyond," Fremont Fire said in a statement.

No other details about Ganzler's death have been released. 

Ganzler had worked as a firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department since 2019.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.