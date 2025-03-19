Fremont firefighter dies while off-duty in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – An Elk Grove resident who worked as a firefighter in the Bay Area has died after a cardiac event, authorities say.

On Monday, morning, Fremont Fire officials say they were alerted by the Elk Grove Fire Department that Firefighter Anthony Ganzler had suffered a cardiac event and died.

Ganzler, who lived in Elk Grove, was off duty at the time.

It is with profound sadness that we extend our deepest condolences to the Fremont Fire Department and the family,... Posted by Cosumnes Fire Department on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

"We extend our deepest condolences to Anthony's family, friends and loved ones throughout our own ranks and beyond," Fremont Fire said in a statement.

No other details about Ganzler's death have been released.

Ganzler had worked as a firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department since 2019.