Free online course offered through UC Davis aims to reduce gun violence

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS -- UC Davis is offering a free online course that aims to reduce gun violence.

The course, called Preventing Firearm Injury: What Clinicians Can Do, is geared for health care providers - but anyone can sign up.

The training shows people how to have conversations with patients who have access to firearms and may be at risk of violence or injury.

It also teaches people how to intervene depending on the level of risk and how to talk to others about firearm safety in culturally and politically neutral ways.

The course only takes around an hour to complete.

BulletPoints Project is behind the course. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:49 AM

