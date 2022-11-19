A former West Sacramento mayor is getting his own street — some say it's a hassle

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them.

Now, more than a hundred people who live there will have to change their addresses.

It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.

But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway.

"Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.

Francis has lived in West Sacramento for six years and doesn't think the current name should be changed.

"I like Tower Bridge Gateway. It's kind of a landmark thing," he said.

Chris Cabaldon is the city's former mayor who served on the city council for 24 years. He is credited with overseeing transformation in the city, including revitalizing the waterfront and bringing the baseball team to town.

"He was the quarterback that led us to the place that we're at today," said Mike McGowan, a former Yolo County supervisor.

He's also been a role model for the LGBTQ+ community, announcing he was gay at his State of the City address in 2006.

In a four-to-one vote on Wednesday, West Sacramento city leaders approved renaming the street in his honor.

"He served in a way and with a vision that the city will be thankful for for years to come," said Chris Ledesma, a West Sacramento city councilmember.

But not everyone supports the name change.

"This guy is not an icon, he's not a god," one resident said at the city council meeting.

"I think they should keep the name," Francis said.

Francis' apartment is located on Tower Bridge Gateway. Now, he and everyone else in the 78 units will have to change their addresses on driver's licenses, bank statements and all other accounts that come by mail.

"You got to call companies. It makes it a hassle," he said.

The city says it sent letters to all 78 apartments and didn't receive any complaints, but Francis said he thought it was just a survey.

"It's probably one of those things where people are looking at it and going, 'Oh, how is this going to affect me? It's like we don't really know until it happens," he said.

Cabaldon is currently out of the country and did not attend this week's city council meeting, but he said he supports the name change.